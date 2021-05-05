TODAY'S PAPER
Liberty's Jocelyn Willoughby out for season after tearing Achilles tendon

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart and the Liberty's Jocelyn Willoughby battle for a loose ball during the first half of a WNBA game on July 25, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Liberty forward/guard Jocelyn Willoughby torn her left Achilles tendon and will miss the upcoming season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Willoughby suffered the injury during a scrimmage at the Connecticut Sun on Monday. The Liberty said Willoughby had successful surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan on Wednesday. Dr. Martin O’Malley and Dr. Anne Holly Johnson, the team’s foot and ankle specialists, performed the surgery.

Willoughby was selected 10th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2020 WNBA Draft and then traded to the Liberty. She played in 22 games as a rookie, including five starts, averaging 5.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes. Willoughby shot a team-best 40.5% from the three-point line. She scored a career-high 21 points against the Los Angeles Sparks.

