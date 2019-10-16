TODAY'S PAPER
Liberty won't renew head coach Katie Smith's contract, AP source says

Liberty head coach Katie Smith watches during the

Liberty head coach Katie Smith watches during the second half of a WNBA game against the Indiana Fever on Aug. 20 in Indianapolis. Photo Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

By The Associated Press
A person familiar with the decision says the Liberty are not renewing the contract of head coach Katie Smith.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the move hasn't publicly announced.

Smith's current contract ends this month. She was elevated to the team's head coaching position in 2018 after serving as an assistant and associate head coach since 2014.

The team went 10-24 this past season, following up a 7-27 record in Smith's first year as head coach.

The Liberty do have the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft next spring.

Smith walked into a difficult situation last year with the Liberty up for sale and the team's home games moved to Westchester where they were played in a roughly 2,500-seat arena.

The 45-year-old Hall of Fame player finished her playing career with the Liberty in 2013.

