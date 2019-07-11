TODAY'S PAPER
Liberty's Kia Nurse voted as starter for WNBA All-Star Game

Liberty guard Kia Nurse speaks to reporters during

Liberty guard Kia Nurse speaks to reporters during Liberty media day on May 7. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Liberty guard Kia Nurse was voted as a starter for the WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced on Thursday.

The starters were selected by fans, current WNBA players and media members.

The game will be played on July 27 at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Nurse, a second-year player, will be making her first All-Star Game appearance. She is averaging 16 points per game, seventh in the league, in 15 games — all starts — this season. Nurse also is fourth in the league in total three-point shots made (34) and fifth in three-point shots made per game (2.3). Nurse, the 10th overall pick out of Connecticut in the 2018 draft, averaged 9.1 points per game in her rookie season.

Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces’ A'ja Wilson received the most votes from fans and will be the captains for the game. They will draft teams from the pool of starters and reserves.

In addition to Delle Donne and Wilson, the other frontcourt starters are Liz Cambage of the Aces, Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, the Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard and Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun.

Joining Nurse as starting guards will be Chelsea Gray of the Los Angeles Sparks, Jewell Loyd of the Storm and Kayla McBride of the Aces.

All-Star reserves, which are selected by the league's head coaches, will be revealed on Monday.

