SportsBasketballLiberty

Liberty sign veteran point guard Layshia Clarendon

Atlanta Dream guard Layshia Clarendon (23) drives against

Atlanta Dream guard Layshia Clarendon (23) drives against Liberty guard Bria Hartley during the first half of a game at Madison Square Garden on June 7, 2017. Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
The Liberty announced on Monday that they have signed veteran point guard Layshia Clarendon.

Monday was the first day that WNBA free agent could sign with new teams.

Clarendon, 28, has spent seven seasons in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun. Clarendon has averaged 6.9 points and 2.9 assists in 198 career games, including 88 starts. Clarendon was an All-Star in 2017 and has been part of the U.S. national team pool since 2017.

North Babylon’s Bria Hartley and Tanisha Wright were guards for the Liberty last season and both are unrestricted free agents. The Liberty have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and are expected to select Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu.

The Liberty used their first-round picks in the last two drafts to select guards, Kia Nurse in 2018 and Asia Durr in 2019. Clarendon gives the team another veteran in the backcourt.

