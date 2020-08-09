TODAY'S PAPER
Liberty

Liberty can't hold late lead, fall to Aces on A'ja Wilson's last-minute shot

Head coach Walt Hopkins of the Liberty looks

Head coach Walt Hopkins of the Liberty looks on during the first half of a game against the Phoenix Mercury at Feld Entertainment Center on August 02, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida.  Credit: Getty Images/Julio Aguilar

By The Associated Press


BRADENTON, Fla. — A'ja Wilson scored 31 points and her short shot with seven seconds lifted the Las Vegas Aces past the Liberty 78-76 on Sunday.

Kia Nurse missed a jump shot after, and out of a timeout following an offensive rebound, the Liberty turned it over to end the game.

Wilson's game winner was only the second lead for Las Vegas the entire game. Jackie Young's layup with 7:29 before halftime put Las Vegas up 30-28. Kiah Stokes' layup with 3:34 left in the third quarter put the Liberty up 56-46 before Las Vegas (5-2) went on a 12-5 run to close the quarter.

Wilson shot 10 of 17 from the floor and made 11 of 12 free throws. Young scored 15 and Dearica Hamby 13.

Amanda Zahui B. led the Liberty (1-6) with 20 points, Layshia Clarendon scored 15 and Joyner Holmes 11.

