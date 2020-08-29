TODAY'S PAPER
Amanda Zahui B's record game not enough in Liberty loss to Aces

Liberty center Amanda Zahui B., right, celebrates after a basket during the second half of a WNBA game against the Sky on Tuesday in Bradenton, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

By The Associated Press
BRADENTON, Fla. — A’ja Wilson had 20 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, Dearica Hamby added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Liberty 80-63 on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot.

It was tied at 56 at the end of the third quarter before Las Vegas opened the fourth on a 13-0 run. Another 8-0 spurt made it 77-58, and the Aces cruised by outscoring the Liberty 24-7 in the frame.

Sugar Rodgers scored 12 points for Las Vegas (12-3), which has won four straight. Kayla McBride and Angel McCoughtry each had 10 points.

Amanda Zahui B grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds to set a single-game record for the Liberty, passing Tina Charles’ 19 in 2017. The WNBA record is 24, set by Chamique Holdsclaw in 2003.

Paris Kea scored a career-high 14 points to pace the Liberty (2-13). Kiah Stokes had 12 points and eight rebounds.

