The Liberty attempted one ascent after another in an attempt to conquer the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night. They never reached the summit.

With a chance for the kind of win that would put the rest of the WNBA on notice, the Liberty had five fourth-quarter possessions where they had a chance to tie after trailing for the entire game. All five came up empty and the Aces went on to a 94-82 victory at Barclays Center.

The first four of those came with the Las Vegas lead — at one point 19 — down to just three. They ended empty. Betnijah Laney, Sabrina Ionescu and Rebecca Allen all missed three-pointers and Ionescu had a turnover.

The fifth came with the margin again three after the Liberty cut it to 80-79 after Laney’s pull-up with 3:59 left. Ionescu had a good look at a three-pointer that would have knotted the score, but it rimmed out.

Laney had 23 points, Allen a season-best 16 and Sami Whitcomb scored 14 for the Liberty. Ionescu was limited to just five points on 2-for-13 shooting but had nine rebounds and nine assists for the Liberty (5-3).

A’ja Wilson had 30 points and 13 rebounds and Jackie Young added 16 points for the Aces (5-3).

Las Vegas had been throwing potential knockout punches throughout the game, but the Liberty kept getting up. New York already had cut a 19-point lead to four in the first half when the Aces used a 10-5 run and went up 64-53 on Young’s long jumper from the left baseline with about four minutes left in the third quarter. The Liberty again didn’t stay down, cutting the margin to five points twice before the end of the quarter. The first time an Allen three-pointer made it 70-65 with 1:48 in the quarter and the second on a Laney jumper with just over a minute left in the period.

The Aces got out to a fast start by making their first six shots from the field for a 14-5 early lead and soon looked like they might just pull away and leave the Liberty behind. After taking a 30-16 lead at the end of one quarter, Las Vegas continued to accelerate. When Wilson made a short jumper off a feed from Young with 7:36 left in the half for a 40-19 lead.

That’s when Allen got New York back into the game. The Aussie, who came in averaging 6.2 points, scored all 14 points in a 14-2 run to get back within 42-35 on her three-pointer from Ionescu with 4:34 in the half. When Michaela Onyenwere made a pair of free throws with 3:13 to the break the Liberty had closed the gap to 44-40. The Aces closed the half on a 6-0 run to take a 52-44 lead into the intermission.

Odom debuts. Leonna Odom made her season debut after missing the first seven games of the season with an Achilles injury and looked like she soon could provide the team with a needed boost. In 12 minutes, she had seven points on 3-for-3 shooting.