Vandersloot has 17 points, 12 assists in Liberty loss

Liberty guard Bria Hartley dribbles the ball upcourt against the Sky during a WNBA game at the Westchester County Center on June 29, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Courtney Vandersloot scored 17 points and tied her season high with 12 assists in the Chicago Sky's 99-83 victory over the New York Liberty 99-83 on Friday night.

Jantel Lavender also scored 17 points for the Sky (8-8). Diamond DeShields added 16 points, Allie Quigley 14 and Stefanie Dolson had 13 points and nine rebounds. Kia Nurse led New York (7-9) with 18 points.

The Liberty scored the final six points of the first quarter and opened the second with an 8-0 run to take a 33-27 before Chicago took control, outscoring New York 28-2 over the final seven-plus minutes of the first half.

The Liberty made just one of their last 14 second-quarter shots and committed six turnovers during the Sky's run. Gabby Williams made an alley-oop layup, off an inbound pass from Vandersloot, as time expired to make it 55-35 at the break.

Chicago shot 54.3% (38 of 70) from the field and finished with 30 assists.

