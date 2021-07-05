Their last winning streak seemed so long ago. On May 24, the Liberty beat Dallas at Barclays Center, good for their second straight victory. After that, they had been unable to stack one win on top of another.

But now they had another shot for a winning streak after staging the franchise’s greatest comeback since 2003, climbing out of a 20-point hole to stun the visitors from Washington on Saturday.

Again, Dallas stood in the way Monday night. Again, the Liberty beat the Wings, this time 99-96.

Finally, two in a row.

Sami Whitcomb made six three-pointers and paced five double-digit scorers for the Liberty with 26 points. Betnijah Laney added 18 points and seven assists and Jazmine Jones scored 16 points. Sabrina Ionescu, who’s supposed to be on a minutes restriction of about 25 because of ankle trouble, played 29:14 and delivered 13 points and 12 assists.

So the Liberty are 10-9 with two games left until the WNBA’s Olympic break.

"This group has all the tools," coach Walt Hopkins said before the game.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They knew they could have their hands full with the Wings' prolific Arike Ogunbowale. The third-year guard was averaging 20.2 points. But she was held to 12 on 4-for-12 shooting.

"This is her team; she’s the face of this team, along with Satou [Sabally]," said Vickie Johnson, the Dallas coach and a former Liberty great. "Her ability to score the basketball is huge for us. We just want her to be a little more under control."

The game was tied at 83 when Jones put the Liberty ahead with a three from the left corner. The Liberty kept responding with big shots. Whitcomb hit a three from the left side to make it 89-85. Laney nailed a left-side three for a 92-87 lead with 2:40 to go.

Isabelle Harrison, who scored 23 for Dallas (9-10), converted from in close to cut the deficit to 94-91 with 1:16 remaining. But Whitcomb took a feed from Ionescu and made another three, this one from the right side. It was 97-91 Liberty, 59.9 seconds on the clock.

Harrison made two from the line. But Whitcomb countered from 18 feet for a 99-93 lead. Allisha Gray canned a three to slash it to three with 3.2 left.

The Liberty led by four at the break, but they opened it up to 10 at 66-56 in the third quarter with a 6-0 burst powered by three assists from Ionescu. The last two were long yet perfect feeds to Laney. But the lead had shrunk to 74-69 after three.