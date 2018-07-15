Liberty defeats Chicago for back-to-back victories

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y — The losing streaks have come more easily than the winning streaks for the Liberty. These players came to Westchester County Center Sunday in search of their first back-to-back wins since May 29 and June 2.

Shavonte Zellous had banked in a buzzer-beating three Wednesday at Connecticut to stop a three-game slide. So the Liberty had a chance to perhaps begin building some momentum in the direction of a playoff push if it was victorious.

And the Liberty (7-14) turned in its finest work of the season in beating the Chicago Sky, 107-84, making it two wins in a row.

Tina Charles led with 21 points. Sugar Rodgers scored 14. Brittany Boyd replaced Bria Hartley as the starting point guard for the first time this season. She also scored 14 with 10 assists and four steals. Hartley responded with a strong game as well, contributing 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Courtney Vandersloot scored 15 for Chicago (7-15), which allows the most points by average in the WNBA. The win gave the Liberty a split of the four-game season series.

It marked a season-high for points as well as its first win by double digits. The team shot 61.1 percent from the floor, making 41 of its 67 tries.

The Liberty took a 53-47 lead into the third quarter and then dominated the next 10 minutes. It blew the game open by outscoring the Sky 26-8 to take a 79-55 lead into the fourth. The cushion swelled to as many as 27 in that final period.