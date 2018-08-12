WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Shavonte Zellous? Injured. Epiphanny Prince? Injured. Marissa Coleman? Injured. Amanda Zahui B.? Injured.

The Liberty were on an eight-game skid heading into their home finale Sunday at Westchester County Center, and they had just eight players available to take on an Atlanta Dream team that sat atop the Eastern Conference and second overall in the WNBA standings.

Atlanta was missing All-Star forward Angel McCoughtry and fell behind by 16 late in the first half. But the Dream took off in the third.

Renee Montgomery made seven of her franchise-record eight threes and scored 25 of her game-high 30 points in the second half. The guard from UConn powered the Dream to an 86-77 victory, their sixth straight, including the last three after McCoughtry suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

So make it a nine-game losing streak for the Liberty. They dropped to 7-23, tying the franchise record for most losses in a season. There are four games left, all the road. Tina Charles led them with 26 points.

Charles scored the first two points of the third quarter to give the Liberty a 13-point lead. Then Montgomery took charge. She buried four threes to help power a 27-1 run that began with 21 consecutive points. The Dream had gone from down 50-37 to up 64-51.

Montgomery, who had set the previous record of seven threes against the Liberty last month, ended up with five threes and 16 points in the period. The Liberty ended up getting outscored 32-10 and trailing 69-58 heading for the fourth. Atlanta extended the lead to 14, and the Liberty could only get as close as seven.