TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
SportsBasketballLiberty

Liberty lose Sabrina Ionescu to ankle injury in second quarter, fall to Dream

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the Liberty looks on

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the Liberty looks on during the second half of a game against the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on July 29, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida.  Credit: Getty Images/Julio Aguilar

By The Associated Press
Print

BRADENTON, Fla. — In a game in which the Liberty lost top draft pick Sabrina Ionescu to an ankle injury in the second quarter, Betnijah Laney scored a career-high 30 points for the Dream in a 84-78 Atlanta win Friday night.

Rookie Chennedy Carter added 17 points and Monique Billings had eight points and 15 rebounds for Atlanta.

Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, left in the second quarter due to an ankle injury and did not return. She had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 12 minutes.

Laney's 3-pointer with two minutes left in the third quarter gave Atlanta a 14-point — their biggest of the game — but the Liberty (0-3) chipped away, trimming its deficit to 73-71 when Layshia Clarendon made a short jumper with 2:45 to play. Carter answered with a pull-up jumper and then Billings made two free throws and the Liberty got no closer.

Rookie Jazmine Jones scored a season-high 20 points to lead New York and Clarendon scored 16.

Laney made a pull-up jumper to pull Atlanta within two at halftime and then the Dream scored the first 13 second-half points to make it 54-43 midway through the third quarter.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Former New York Yankee CC Sabathia throws out Sabathia throws out first pitch for Yankees' home opener
Jordan Montgomery #47 of the Yankees pitches during Three homers back Montgomery as Yankees beat Red Sox
Aroldis Chapman #54 of the Yankees looks on Yankees get Chapman back, but Kahnle goes on IL
The Empire State Building was illuminated for the Empire State Building illuminated for Isles ahead of NHL restart
Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz walks to the Mets' Diaz says he needs more work
Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Orlando Magic stands Magic's Isaac first NBA player not to kneel for anthem
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search