WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The playoffs are looking like an impossible dream for the Liberty.

They fell, 90-87, Friday night at Westchester County Center to an Atlanta Dream team that arrived with 12 straight losses and the WNBA’s worst record.

The Liberty are 9-19, so they’re 4 1/2 games behind for the eighth and final playoff spot with six games left. They figure to claim a lottery ticket for the second straight year.

The odds would go up for them because the lottery is based on two-year cumulative records. They trail Indiana by one game for worst record in that span and the best chance for the top overall pick. The Liberty went 7-27 last season and landed Asia Durr with the second overall pick.

Another top-two pick could mean a chance to upgrade at point guard with Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu or improve up front with 6-4 Baylor forward Lauren Cox.

Asked if she thinks about what it would mean for the Liberty if they got into the lottery with those two available, Smith said, “Yeah, you get another young piece, and depending on the CBA, what you can do in free agency — we have money and we have space for that. I think there are multiple ways that we’re looking to improve our team . . . We’re building.”

Bria Hartley scored 17 to lead the Liberty, who led by 14 in the second quarter, then fell behind by 11 in the third. Tiffany Hayes topped the Dream (6-22) with 19.

Tina Charles hit two from the line to give the Liberty an 85-84 lead with 1:04 remaining. Boyd then made a steal and Charles scored inside. Monique Billings cut it to 87-86 with two free throws. Then Renee Montgomery drove to give the Dream the lead.

Rebecca Allen missed a jumper from near the foul line. Hayes made two free throws to seal it with 3.6 on the clock. Allen hit air at the buzzer with a three-point try for the tie.

“Incredibly disappointing,” Allen said. “I think it was our game to be had.”