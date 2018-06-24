TODAY'S PAPER
Los Angles Sparks bounce back, rout New York Liberty

The Liberty never led in the game.

NY Liberty center Amanda Zahui B. goes in

NY Liberty center Amanda Zahui B. goes in for the layup past Phoenix guard Leilani Mitchell, June 5 at Madison Square Garden. Photo Credit: George A. Faella

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Riquna Williams scored a season-high 25 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Los Angeles Sparks rout the New York Liberty 80-54 on Sunday.

The Sparks (10-3) scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 72-41, their largest of the game.

Los Angeles bounced back from a 101-72 loss to the Dallas Wings on Friday night and stayed atop the WNBA standings.

Candace Parker scored 15 and Nneka Ogwumike added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Amanda Zahui B led the Liberty (4-8) with 19 points. Tina Charles added a season-low 10.

The Sparks opened the game with an 11-2 run and never trailed. New York cut the deficit to 25-23 before Los Angeles pulled away for good.

