Liberty falls to Dallas as second-half tumble continues

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The losses have come in size small and large, and they have come often for a Liberty team that was supposed to be much better than this.

These players have still been hoping to make a second-half run at grabbing a playoff ticket. After dropping two straight and seven of eight, they needed to start sprinting.

But it didn’t happen against Dallas on Sunday at Westchester County Center. The Liberty fell, 97-87, after dropping behind by 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led the Wings (10-8) with 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Liz Cambage, the 6-8 Australian center, scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half and finished with 12 rebounds.

Tina Charles did her part for the home team with 26 points and nine rebounds.

But the WNBA has gotten better overall and the Liberty, which was the 22-12 third seed in the playoffs last season, has regressed. The team is now just 5-14.

The Liberty are in 11th place out of 12 in the WNBA standings, 4 1/2 games back of the eighth and final playoff spot.

There are 15 games left on the itinerary, but the tail end of the schedule isn’t in the Liberty’s favor. It features a treacherous western path for the final four games — at Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle and Phoenix, all in a six-day span. The Liberty is just 2-6 so far away from home.

There was a bad sign for the Liberty early on. Dallas shot out to a 7-2 lead, and coach Katie Smith had to call a timeout with just 1:15 gone.

Diggins-Smith gave the Liberty trouble right away, scoring 11 and handing out four assists in the first quarter. The gifted guard hit a jumper to give the Wings a 22-14 lead, The Liberty soon cut it down to one, but Dallas closed with an 8-1 run for a 30-22 lead after 10 minutes.

Cambage and Amanda Zahui B weren’t getting along well late in the quarter, with hard contact and some chirping. They each picked up a technical 22 seconds apart. Zahui B had to be escorted away by teammates.

Sugar Rodgers made a jumper early in the second quarter to knock the deficit down to six, but the Liberty couldn’t get closer in the period. Azura Stevens scored nine of her 11 first-half points to help the Wings go up by as many as 12 before they settled for a 47-37 lead at the break.

The Liberty shot just 33.3 percent overall in that half and went 1-for-11 from three-point range. It allowed 51.4 percent shooting by Dallas in the first 20 minutes.

Then Diggins-Smith and Cambage became way too much for the Liberty to handle in the third. Diggins-Smith scored 12 points and Cambage contributed 10 points — 22 of the Wings’ 26 in the period.

They went up by as many as 19 in the period and took a 73-60 lead into the fourth.