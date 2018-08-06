The top team in the WNBA standings met up with the short-handed, second-to-last team on Monday at Madison Square Garden. The result was predictable.

The Seattle Storm pulled away in the fourth quarter and beat the Liberty, 96-80.

This was Camp Day, so there was a lot of young energy flowing from the stands for the Liberty’s second and final Garden game of the season. The campers saw Tina Charles and Kia Nurse lead the Liberty with 20 points apiece. Amanda Zahui B. added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Breanna Stewart paced Seattle (22-7) with 32 points. Syosset native Sue Bird had 10 points and seven assists.

The Liberty (7-21) was without Shavonte Zellous (ankle), Epiphanny Prince (knee) and Marissa Coleman (ankle).

The home team led 74-72 on a long jumper by Nurse with 5:55 left, but Seattle closed the game with a 24-6 run.

The Storm went on a 10-0 run to go up 61-50 with 3:07 in the third, but the Liberty didn’t let Seattle pull away, immediately countering with its own 10-0 run to close the quarter.

The game was tied at the intermission after 18 lead changes along the way. Charles scored 13, Nurse scored 11 and Zahui B. scored nine to keep the Liberty even with the powerful Storm.