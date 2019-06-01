TODAY'S PAPER
Liberty losing streak hits 15 in rout by Fever

Liberty center Tina Charles speaks to the press

Liberty center Tina Charles speaks to the press during the team's media day on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points and the Indiana Fever handed the Liberty their 15th straight loss, 92-77 on Saturday night.

The Fever scored the first 11 points of the game and made 11 of 16 shots in the first quarter to lead 26-7. The Liberty were 2 of 22 in the period. It was 45-29 at the half, the largest halftime lead for Indiana since leading the Liberty by 30 late in the 2016 season.

Indiana (2-1), which beat the Liberty (0-2) 81-80 in the season-opener last weekend when rookie Teaira McCowa made a layup at the buzzer, raced to an 11-0 lead and was never challenged.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 11 points and Erica Wheeler, who became the 12th Indiana player to surpass 1,000 points, and Paris Kea had 10 each. The Pacers finished at 52% (34 of 65) from the field after shooting 63% in the first half.

Tina Charles, who moved into 15th place on the WNBA's career scoring list, had 15 points for New York. Kia Nurse added 14, but the Liberty shot just 22% in the first half and finished at 35%.

