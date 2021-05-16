TODAY'S PAPER
Liberty off to 2-0 start for first time since 2016

Sabrina Ionescu of the Liberty directs her team

Sabrina Ionescu of the Liberty directs her team against the Fever during the fourth quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday in Indianapolis. Credit: Getty Images/Justin Casterline

By The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Betnijah Laney scored 20 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 as the Liberty beat Indiana 73-65 on Sunday.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 11 points and Jazmine Jones 10 for the Liberty, who haven't won its first two games to start a season since 2016.

After Kelsey Mitchell's 3-pointer brought the Fever to within 20-15 with 5:05 left in the first quarter, the Liberty closed the quarter with an 11-3 run.

The Liberty led 41-35 at halftime before Danielle Robinson made a pair of free throws to reduce Indiana's deficit to four early in the third but the Fever never got closer.

Mitchell paced Indiana (0-2) with 16 points, Danielle Robinson added 13 and Tiffany Mitchell 12. Jantel Lavender grabbed 16 rebounds and Teaira McCowan 10 rebounds.

