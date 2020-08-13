TODAY'S PAPER
Liberty guard Kia Nurse reacts after injuring herself as Seattle Storm's Crystal Langhorne watches the play during the first half of a WNBA game on July 25 in Ellenton, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

BRADENTON, Fla. — Tiffany Mitchell scored 19 points, Kelsey Mitchell made a long 3-pointer with 29.8 seconds left, and the Indiana Fever beat the Liberty 86-79 on Thursday night.

Kelsey Mitchell had 13 points in the first half and didn't score again until her 3-pointer gave Indiana an 82-77 lead in the closing seconds. She added two free throws on the team's next possession and finished with 18 points.

Candice Dupree grabbed six rebounds for Indiana (4-5), becoming the eighth player in WNBA history to reach the 3,000 mark. Julie Allemand added 13 points, Dupree scored 11 points and Teaira McCowan grabbed 13 rebounds.

Kia Nurse scored 21 points and Layshia Clarendon added 20 for the Liberty (1-8), who have lost three straight games. The Liberty stayed in it by making 21 of 26 free throws.

