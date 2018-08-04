TODAY'S PAPER
Liberty fall to Indiana for sixth straight loss overall

Starts its four-game homestand, the final one of the season, with a 15-point first-quarter lead and scored two points in fourth quarter.

Liberty's Tina Charles gets fouled during women's basketball

Liberty's Tina Charles gets fouled during women's basketball game where Liberty fell to Indiana 68 to 55 at Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York on Saturday. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The wins have been hard to find for the Liberty in this lost season. But Indiana was good for two of them back in June, although even those were a struggle to secure.

The Fever has been the only team keeping the Liberty from the bottom floor in the WNBA standings. But Indiana is gaining.

The Liberty began a four-game homestand, its final one of the regular season, by turning over a 15-point first-quarter lead and scoring all of two points in the fourth quarter. Candice Dupree scored 25 to power Indiana to a 68-55 win Saturday at Westchester County Center.

So the Liberty is 7-20 after falling for the sixth straight time. The Fever is 5-23 and is just 2 1⁄2 games back of the Liberty, which was paced by Tina Charles’ 11 points.

Indiana didn’t have a lead in the first three quarters, but it outscored the Liberty 17-2 in the final period. Both of the Liberty’s points came on free throws.

