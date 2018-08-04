Liberty fall to Indiana for sixth straight loss overall

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The wins have been hard to find for the Liberty in this lost season. But Indiana was good for two of them back in June, although even those were a struggle to secure.

The Fever has been the only team keeping the Liberty from the bottom floor in the WNBA standings. But Indiana is gaining.

The Liberty began a four-game homestand, its final one of the regular season, by turning over a 15-point first-quarter lead and scoring all of two points in the fourth quarter. Candice Dupree scored 25 to power Indiana to a 68-55 win Saturday at Westchester County Center.

So the Liberty is 7-20 after falling for the sixth straight time. The Fever is 5-23 and is just 2 1⁄2 games back of the Liberty, which was paced by Tina Charles’ 11 points.

Indiana didn’t have a lead in the first three quarters, but it outscored the Liberty 17-2 in the final period. Both of the Liberty’s points came on free throws.