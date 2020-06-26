TODAY'S PAPER
Liberty

Liberty sign rookie forward Joyner Holmes

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
The Liberty signed rookie forward Joyner Holmes, the team announced Friday morning.

Holmes was drafted 19th overall by the Seattle Storm in April’s WNBA Draft, but was waived prior to rosters being finalized on May 26.

The 6-3 Holmes averaged 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in four seasons at the University of Texas, making 92 starts.

The Liberty had a roster spot open after veteran sharpshooting guard/forward Rebecca Allen announced on Thursday that she was opting out of the upcoming season due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus and health concerns.

With the addition of Holmes, the Liberty will have seven rookies on their roster this season, which will be a 22-game schedule set to begin July 24 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

