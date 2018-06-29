Liberty lose fifth in a row

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The sky is still falling for the Liberty. The Sky saw to that.

After losing on a three-point buzzer-beater at Washington Thursday night, the Liberty began a home-and-home set with Chicago at Westchester County Center Friday night.

The Liberty scored a season-high 99 points. But it allowed a season-high 103 to fall for the fifth straight game and the 11th time in 15 games to start this season, good for the WNBA’s second-worst record.

“It’s frustrating, not even those [last] two, just all of them, because we know what we’re capable of,” Epiphanny Prince said. “We know we’re a good ballclub. None of us like to lose . . . At the same time, we’re still optimistic we can turn this thing around.”

Tina Charles, following her 24-point effort, wanted to emphasize the positives that came out of these last two losses; for instance the offense coming around and Prince emerging as a second scoring option behind her with 21 points in both games. The team also remembers it went on a 10-game winning streak to close the last regular season.

“That’s the reason why we know we can overcome this,” Charles said.

She made a three with 29.2 seconds remaining to cut the Sky’s lead to 99-96 before Allie Quigley made two free throws with 14.2 seconds left.

Prince, who missed the first seven games with a concussion, countered with a three at the 10.9 mark.

“I feel like I’m getting my touch back,” she said.

With the score 101-99, Courtney Vandersloot made two free throws with 9.2 seconds remaining for the four-point edge. The Liberty shot 66.7 percent over those last 10 minutes, but Chicago shot 71.4.

“They picked us apart a little bit,” coach Katie Smith said.

Rookie Diamond DeShields paced six double-figure scorers for Chicago (6-9) with 22 points.

“We have a lot of players who are capable of scoring in a lot of different ways,” she said.

The Liberty showed that capability early on, jumping out to a 24-13 lead. But the lead shrunk to 27-26 after one quarter and the Liberty led 55-52 at halftime after allowing four points in the final 2.8 seconds.

“The little things that are making us lose, it’s fixable,” said Brittany Boyd, who contributed 10 points, six assists and three steals. “. . . And once we do it, we’ll be fine.”