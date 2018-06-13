WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Bill Laimbeer took his seat on the bench Wednesday night, ready to coach at the Liberty game. Only this time he was guiding the Las Vegas Aces and facing his former players for the first time since departing New York last October after five seasons in charge.

He had groomed one of his assistants to one day become the Liberty’s new coach. So Katie Smith was squaring off against her mentor for the first time.

Laimbeer’s Aces thoroughly outplayed Smith’s Liberty. Dearica Hamby paced a balanced offense with 17 points in Las Vegas’ 78-63 win at Westchester County Center.

“I have an appreciation for Bill,” Smith said beforehand.

She won two WNBA titles playing for him in Detroit. Laimbeer brought her to the Liberty to finish her playing career in 2013 with the understanding she would join the staff the following season.

Smith, a Class of 2018 Hall of Famer, said she learned “lots of little things” from Laimbeer “and then you tweak them and make them yours with the group that you have.”

“She’s extremely knowledgeable about the game, and then you add the competitiveness in there,” Laimbeer said. “That’s two great traits for a good coach.”

Laimbeer is also the president of basketball operations for the rebuilding Aces, who relocated from San Antonio. The Liberty posted the best record in the East in his final three seasons. It made the 2015 conference finals, but was one-and-done in the 2016 and 2017 playoffs.

“We got there and we couldn’t get over the hump,” Laimbeer said. “It was time for somebody else to have a chance, especially Katie. I brought her in here to take my place. And my wife said it got a bit stale for us. It was time to do something different.”

His Aces (3-7) were finishing a back-to-back after winning at Indiana in overtime, but they had energy. They opened the third with a 9-2 run to take a 46-35 lead.

The lead swelled to 62-47 early in the fourth. Epiphanny Prince, playing her first game of the season for the Liberty after a concussion, hit a three. But Las Vegas responded with a 10-0 run. The Liberty (3-5) finished 4-for-24 from three-point range.

Tina Charles scored 13 of her 19 points in the first 6:11, helping the Liberty take a 17-12 lead. But the Aces rebounded and took a 37-33 lead at the intermission.