WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Liberty is still in search of what the Minnesota Lynx claimed last postseason and three of the six postseasons before that — first prize in the WNBA.

The opening tipoff of the Liberty’s home schedule against the Lynx Friday night at Westchester County Center looked on paper like a good early measuring stick. But the Liberty, which has posted the best record in the East three years running, showed up a little short. Actually, a lot short. Four important pieces were missing, including three guards.

But it turned out to be a good measuring stick after all. The Liberty nearly pulled the game out despite being shorthanded. Ultimately, Maya Moore nailed the go-ahead three with 19.5 seconds left. Seimone Augustus scored 21, Moore had 20 and Minnesota won, 78-72, dropping the Liberty to 0-2.

“We’re definitely disappointed,” said Tina Charles, who led the Liberty with 18 points and 12 rebounds. “We had Minnesota.”

Fifteen of the 17 regular-season home games will be played at the County Center instead of Madison Square Garden with the team up for sale.

“Great energy, intimate, rowdy,” first-year Liberty coach Katie Smith said. “It’s a very cozy place that’s great for basketball.”

Guards Epiphanny Prince (concussion) and Brittany Boyd (Achilles) missed the first two games. Smith said there’s no timetable for their return. Guard Sugar Rodgers played in the loss at Chicago but sat out this one with a sprained left knee. Smith just called it “sore” and said she’s day-to-day.

And center Kia Vaughn missed these first two games but has fulfilled her club commitments in Turkey and is expected back for Tuesday night’s game here vs. Dallas.

“I think we know we have the right pieces to be competitive,” Smith said.

The Liberty led by one in the closing minute. But Sylvia Fowles made two free throws for the 71-70 lead with 34.2 on the clock. Charles hit an 8-foot runner off glass at 23.5 and the Liberty had the edge again. Then Moore hit her three to give the Lynx a 74-72 advantage.

“Obviously, that’s why she is who she is,” Smith said.

Kia Nurse missed a jumper, Fowles hit more two free throws and Danielle Robinson made two to set the final score.

Minnesota (2-1) had led by five at halftime and by six early in the third. But the Liberty then went on a 12-2 run to go in front. Nurse (14 points) hit two threes in the burst.

She delivered another three for a 70-66 lead with 1:39 left in the fourth. But Augustus countered with a three to set up the tense final minute.

“We can be a tough matchup for anybody,” Nurse said. “This was a really good battle.”