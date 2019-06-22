TODAY'S PAPER
Kia Nurse scores 24 point in Liberty loss to Lynx

The Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, looks to pass

The Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, looks to pass the ball away from the Lynx's Danielle Robinson during the first half of a WNBA game on Wednesday in White Plains, N.Y. Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Odyssey Sims scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Minnesota Lynx's 92-83 victory over the Liberty on Saturday night.

Napheesa Collier added 19 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota (5-5). Fowles and Collier combined to shoot 24 for 38 from the field and the Lynx finished at 51.6%.

Minnesota outscored New York 28-14 in the third quarter. Reshanda Gray's 3-pointer with 3:46 left brought the Liberty to 76-71, but they couldn't get closer.

Kia Nurse led the Liberty with 24 points, and Tina Charles had 22.

