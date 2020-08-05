TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBasketballLiberty

Liberty, playing without Sabrina Ionescu, lose to Lynx

Liberty center Amanda Zahui B., right, blocks a

Liberty center Amanda Zahui B., right, blocks a shot by Lynx forward Damiris Dantas during the first half of a WNBA game on Wednesday in Bradenton, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By The Associated Press
BRADENTON, Fla. — Bridget Carleton scored a career-high 25 points, Lexie Brown had a season-high 15 points and career-best seven steals, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Liberty 93-66 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota won without Sylvia Fowles, who sat out to rest her calf. The Lynx were also missing Shenise Johnson to an injury.

Brown was making her first appearance since suffering a concussion.

Amanda Zahui B. led the Liberty (0-5) with 13 points. The Liberty announced earlier in the day that Sabrina Ionescu had gone to New York to get her ankle injury evaluated.

The Lynx (4-1) shot 51% percent from the field and hit 10 of 21 from 3-point range. They held the Liberty without a field goal for nearly nine minutes during a 20-1 third-quarter run that turned Minnesota's two-point halftime deficit into a 24-point lead when Carleton made a basket with 1:33 left in the period.

