WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Katie Smith has tried everything from drills to punishment runs in order to try to cure the Liberty of the turnover problem that has been at the forefront of their slide to the edge of irrelevance for another season. So are there any other possible incentives?

“Maybe candy,” the Liberty coach said before Tuesday night’s game against Minnesota at Westchester County Center. “The (players association) would probably be ticked off if we start fining them. That might be the only thing. … We spot teams 20 points every game on turnovers.”

The Liberty went out and showed they haven’t found the cure in an 89-73 loss.

Rebecca Allen put on a spectacular display of shooting, going 11-for-15, including 6-for-7 on threes, on the way to a career-high 28 points. But it wasn’t enough to make up for 19 turnovers leading to 22 points.

So the Liberty have dropped six straight and nine of 10. They have gone from 7-7 to 8-16 and are 3 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot with 10 to play.

The Liberty played without the injured Amanda Zahui B. and Asia Durr for the second straight game. Odyssey Sims paced the Lynx (13-12) with 17 points.

After the Liberty scored the first basket of the third, Minnesota hit them with an 8-0 run for a 50-42 lead. Three turnovers, including two by Tanisha Wright, led to six points.

The lead was up to 68-55 a minute into the fourth. Allen immediately tried to shoot them back into the game, hitting back-to-back threes.

But Lexi Brown made a free throw, then stole a Brittany Boyd pass and turned that into a layup and a 71-61 advantage. The Lynx went on to lead by 19.

They had taken off on a 14-1 run in the second quarter to go up 34-18. Bria Hartley made three turnovers in a span of 1:20, leading to five points.

But Allen converted a drive and a jumper. Her next three makes were threes. Then came two more jumpers. The lead was down to 40-36. Soon it was 40-40.

Allen scored 17 on 7-for-9 shooting in the 22-6 burst. She had 20 in the quarter. The Liberty ended up going into the break down 42-40.