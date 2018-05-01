The Liberty signed WNBA veteran Marissa Coleman on Tuesday, the team announced.

Coleman, a guard/forward, has played nine seasons in the WNBA, most recently from 2014-17 with the Indiana Fever. She was named to the WNBA All-Star Game in 2015. Coleman averaged 4.9 points in 34 games, including 23 starts, for the Fever last season.

Coleman has also played with the Los Angeles Sparks (2012-13) and Washington Mystics (2009-11). Coleman has averaged 6.9 points in 298 career WNBA games.

“Marissa Coleman will bring experience and leadership, in addition to familiarity with our players and our staff,” Liberty coach Katie Smith said in a statement. “She’s skilled, has good size, can shoot it, post up and will give us some versatility. Her size will allow her to get on the floor at certain times and allow us to play with lineups-scoring lineups, small lineups-both for our offensive purposes but also to match up with teams on the defensive end. We’re really looking for her to make an impact in a variety of ways and I know she’s excited.”

Coleman’s arrival adds to an already crowded group of guards and wing players. North Babylon’s Bria Hartley, Epiphanny Prince, Shavonte Zellous, Sugar Rodgers, Rebecca Allen and Lindsay Allen are all back from last season’s team. Brittany Boyd, who played just two games last season after she torn her left Achilles tendon, is in training camp, Shoni Schimmel is back after sitting out last season, and Connecticut’s Kia Nurse was selected by the Liberty in the first round of last month’s draft.

The Liberty opened training camp on Sunday, and open the regular season on May 20 in Chicago against the Sky.