Liberty rookie Megan Walker tests positive for the coronavirus

Connecticut's Megan Walker (3) looks to shoot as South Florida's Shae Leverett (21) defends in the first half of a game on March 2, 2020 in Hartford. Credit: AP/Jessica Hill

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Liberty rookie forward Megan Walker has tested positive for the coronavirus and did not accompany the team to Florida for the start of training camp, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

The Liberty said Walker is asymptomatic and in self-isolation under the care of team doctors. The Liberty said they are optimistic that Walker will be able to join the team and compete this season when she's able to.

Walker, who played at UConn, was selected ninth overall in April’s draft. Walker is one of seven rookies on the Liberty’s roster, which has been impacted by the coronavirus.

Liberty guard Asia Durr opted out of the season earlier this week after testing positive for the coronavirus last month. Durr is still recovering. Rebecca Allen, a guard from Australia, announced last month that she is opting out of the season due to health concerns related to the uncertainty of the coronavirus. French guard Marine Johannes, Chinese center Han Xu and Australian forward Stephanie Talbot have also announced that they would remain overseas and return for the 2021 season.

The WNBA is scheduled to play a 22-game season starting later this month in Florida.

