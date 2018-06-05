TODAY'S PAPER
Liberty return to Madison Square Garden, but lose to Mercury

Liberty center Tina Charles shoots against the Minnesota

Liberty center Tina Charles shoots against the Minnesota Lynx during a WNBA game at Westchester County Center on May 25, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday
The Liberty returned to Madison Square Garden Tuesday for the first of its two regular-season games on the schedule here. But it didn’t end up being a happy School Day for the home team.

The Liberty fell to the Mercury, 80-74, in front of crowd made up in large part by city school kids on a field trip.

The Liberty, whose primary home this season is at Westchester County Center, fell to 2-3. All three losses have been by six points or less.

Tina Charles passed Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes for 19th on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list and finished with 25 points. North Babylon native Bria Hartley contributed 18 points.

The Mercury (5-3) were paced by Brittney Griner. The 6-9 center scored 26 points. Diana Taurasi, who needed three points to become the first WNBA player to reach 8,000, aended up with 21, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

Marissa Coleman hit a three from the left wing to put the Liberty ahead 74-73 with 3:23 left. But DeWanna Bonner (18 points) countered with a three from the left corner to give the Mercury a two-point lead with 2:16 to go.

Sugar Rodgers, who had sat out the previous three games with a sore left knee, missed threes on the next two possessions for the Liberty. Griner then hit a long jumper for a 78-74 advantage with 40.2 seconds remaining.

Rodgers stepped out of bounds with the ball on the next possession. Taurasi made two from the line with 32 seconds on the clock to make it a six-point game.

