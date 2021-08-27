Liberty fall to Phoenix; losing streak hits four

This five-game stretch of home work for the Liberty represented an opportunity to make a hard push to land in the eight-team playoff field for the first time since 2017. But the teams coming into Barclays Center pushed back harder.

The Liberty concluded the homestand Friday night against Phoenix. They were trying to rebound after losing by 27 to the Mercury on Wednesday. Brittney Griner was a 6-9 tower of excellence that night, but she sprained an ankle late in the game and sat out this rematch.

But it didn’t matter. Phoenix won its sixth straight, 80-64, behind 27 points from Skylar Diggins-Smith and 19 points from Diana Taurasi.

That left the Liberty at 1-4 with four straight losses during this all-Brooklyn stretch.

They began the homestand in seventh. They ended it in eighth — just .007 percentage points ahead of Los Angeles and a half-game ahead of Washington. The Liberty, who were paced by Natasha Howard’s 18 points and Sabrina Ionescu’s near triple-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, are now 11-16 with five games left.

Now comes a daunting four-game stretch of road work, that includes matchups with three of the top four teams in the standings — Minnesota, defending champ Seattle and first-place Connecticut. There’s also a game at Dallas.

"All of the games coming up now are must-wins for us to give us a real good chance at playoffs," said Rebecca Allen, who started her second straight game for the injured Sami Whitcomb.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But the Liberty are trying to develop younger players, and there has been some inconsistencies.

"I know I sound like a broken record: They need the experience; they need the reps," coach Walt Hopkins said.

"It’s not to say they can’t win these games," Hopkins said. "They can."

But Phoenix (15-10) showed its experience when it counted. Diggins-Smith converted two three-point plays in the final minute of the third for a 56-50 lead. That grew to a 13-point lead with a 9-2 burst to start the fourth.

Taurasi started it with a three. Diggins-Smith converted a drive and turned it into a three-point play, then followed with a left-side three to make it 65-52.

The Liberty fell into a 19-point hole in the second quarter, then displayed some resiliency, delivering a sustained stretch of quality work at both ends.

They went on a 26-6 run that lasted into the third quarter. When rookie Michaela Onyenwere buried a three, the Liberty owned their first lead, at 45-44.

"For us, it’s bringing the energy," Allen said. "Sometimes it’s as simple as that."