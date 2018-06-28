TODAY'S PAPER
Liberty’s skid hits four after loss to Mystics

Liberty guard Epiphanny Prince brings the ball up

Liberty guard Epiphanny Prince brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky at Madison Square Garden on July 14, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Washington Mystics an 80-77 victory over thekLiberty on Thursday night.

After LaToya Sanders hit two free throws to give Washington (10-5) a 77-75 lead with 17.1 seconds to play, Tina Charles banked in a short turn-around jumper to tie it about 10 seconds later. Kristi Toliver’s 3-point attempt was blocked by Sugar Rodgers as time appeared to expire, but 0.6 seconds were put on the clock after video review, and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt found Delle Donne with the inbound pass for the winner.

Delle Donne led Washington with 22 points, Shatori Kimbrough-Walker had 12, and Toliver 10. The Mystics have won four in a row.

Epiphanny Prince led the Liberty (4-10) with a season-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Charles finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Kia Vaughn had 16 points. The Liberty have lost four straight.

