Walt Hopkins gets first career win as Liberty down Mystics

Layshia Clarendon of the Liberty dribbles the ball

Layshia Clarendon of the Liberty dribbles the ball during the second half of a game against the Mercury at Feld Entertainment Center on Aug. 2 in Palmetto, Fla. Credit: Getty Images/Julio Aguilar

By The Associated Press
Print

BRADENTON, Fla. — Amanda Zahui B. scored 14 points with 14 rebounds, Kia Nurse scored 17 points and the Liberty gave head coach Walt Hopkins his first career win with a 74-66 victory over the Washington Mystics on Friday night.

The Liberty (1-5) shot their way out of the winless column with 12 3-pointers as Zahui B. went 4 of 9 from beyond the arc and Layshia Clarendon 4 of 5 from distance. Clarendon also finished with 14 points.

Zahui B.'s 3 with 4:45 before halftime ended a 14-7 run that gave the Liberty their first double-digit lead at 32-21. Emma Meesseman made back-to-back 3s to get Washington (3-2) within 35-31 with 63 seconds left before halftime but the Mystics never got closer.

Aerial Powers led Washington with 20 points, Meesseman 17 and Myisha Hines-Allen 12.

By The Associated Press

