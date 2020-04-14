NY Liberty unveils new logo

The Liberty unveiled a new team logo on Tuesday morning, which the franchise said in announcing the change brings together the past and future.

This is the first time the Liberty’s logo has been changed since starting play in the WNBA in 1997. The team unveiled the new logo on their social media platforms.

The team said in a news release that the new ownership group of Joe and Clara Tsai and new home at Barclays Center in Brooklyn helped lead to the logo change.

“While this new logo pays homage to our franchise history and the history of New York City, it also nods to our future and modernizes the team’s overall look,” Liberty chief operating officer Keia Clarke said in a statement. “This new chapter of Liberty basketball in Brooklyn will begin with the roll out of a new visual that energizes and excites Liberty loyals.”

The redesigned logo still features a shield and torch, along with the team’s black, seafoam and white colors. Black and white, however, are more prominent in the new logo. The Nets, owned by Joe Tsai and the primary tenants of Barclays Center, wear black and white as their team colors. The news release said black and white “symbolizes the differences that unite players, fans and the city,” and added that the colors solidify the “familial bond” between the Liberty and Nets. Seafoam is the color of the Statue of Liberty, which has been a symbol of the Liberty during their existence.

The new logo debuts three days before the Liberty make the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. The Liberty will likely take Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 pick. Ionescu is expected to be a star on and off the court as a professional, especially in the marketing department. Ionescu said in an Instagram TV interview with Ros Gold-Onwude for "The Boardroom" last week that she believes her selling power is “at an all-time high.” She also said in the interview that she is deciding between Nike, Under Armour and Puma for her sneaker and endorsement deal.