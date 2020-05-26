Liberty trim roster to 12 players to get under salary cap 

The Liberty trimmed their roster to 12 players by Tuesday’s deadline, moves needed to start paying the remaining players on June 1.

The team announced that veteran forward Reshanda Gray was waived, and French guard Marine Johannes and Chinese center Han Xu will remain overseas in 2020.

The league and players’ union had agreed to trim rosters to 11 or 12 players to get under the salary cap by Tuesday.

The start of the WNBA season was scheduled for May 15 but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams had to make these roster moves without holding training camps.

Top overall pick Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty’s five other rookies — Megan Walker, Jazmine Jones, Jocelyn Willoughby, Kylee Shook and Leaonna Odom — will be on this season’s Liberty roster. Veteran guards Layshia Clarendon, who was signed during free agency, Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse and Asia Durr are also on the roster. Amanda Zahui B and Kiah Stokes are the only two experienced frontcourt players.

Johannes joined the Liberty last July after playing overseas and re-signed with the team in February. She averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 19 games in her rookie season. Han was the second pick in the second round (14th overall) in the 2019 draft, but appeared in just 18 games in her rookie season. Gray played her first season with the Liberty in 2019, averaging career highs of 5.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 34 games, including 10 starts.

