MSG puts WNBA’s Liberty up for sale

The Madison Square Garden Company is seeking a buyer for the New York Liberty of the WNBA, the company announced on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, MSG said it is actively seeking a buyer to take over the team’s operations immediately.

“We have been a strong and vocal advocate for the Liberty and the WNBA since the beginning. As the last original owner, I am proud of how far the league has come, and the role we have played in its growth,” MSG executive chairman and chief executive officer James Dolan said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision for us, which we made after carefully assessing the needs of our business. We are confident that new ownership can build on the foundation we established over these last 21 years, and steward this incredible franchise into an even more successful future.”

The Liberty, one of eight original WNBA franchises, has played at Madison Square Garden since 1997. The team is one of just three franchises from the inaugural season still operating in its original city, along with the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks. The Liberty played the Sparks in the WNBA’s first game on June 21, 1997 in Los Angeles.

In 21 seasons, the Liberty has qualified for the playoffs 15 times and won four conference championships, but has yet to win a WNBA title.

“The Liberty is a WNBA original with a history of great players and fans,” WNBA president Lisa Borders said in a statement. “We thank MSG for its 21 seasons supporting the growth of women’s basketball and appreciate its dedication to find a new ownership group to build on the team’s successes for many seasons to come.”

The Liberty has been among the WNBA’s best teams over the past three seasons, winning 20 or more games each time. The roster features All-Stars Tina Charles and Sugar Rodgers, and the backcourt of Epiphanny Prince and North Babylon’s Bria Hartley.

The Liberty promoted former WNBA player Katie Smith to head coach last month, replacing Bill Laimbeer. Smith had been the associate head coach on Laimbeer’s staff. Laimbeer is now the president and head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas franchise.