TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsBasketballLiberty

Liberty lose Sami Whitcomb for 10-14 days with ankle sprain

Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb puts up a shot

Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb puts up a shot against the Washington Mystics in the first half of a game at Barclays Center on July 3, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Print

Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb will miss 10-14 days with an ankle sprain suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Tuesday.

Whitcomb scored 17 points with five made three-pointers when she was injured with 2:12 left against the Sparks.

The Liberty said Whitcomb had an MRI at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan on Monday.

Whitcomb is having a career year, averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.2 steals in 25 games – all starts. Whitcomb also leads the WNBA in made three-pointers with 69. She has made 44.2% of her three-point attempts.

The loss of Whitcomb comes at a crucial time for the Liberty, who are 11-14 and holding the seventh spot in the playoff standings. The Sparks are in eighth place (10-13), followed by the Dallas Wings (10-14) and Washington Mystics (8-14).

The Liberty have a difficult stretch of games over the next two weeks, playing the Phoenix Mercury (13-10) Wednesday and Friday, the Minnesota Lynx (14-9) on Aug. 31 and the Seattle Storm (18-7) on Sept. 2.

New York Sports

Mets relief pitcher Aaron Loup delivers a pitch
Loup excelling as consistent shutdown reliever for Mets
Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton delivers against the
Britton returns to IL for third time this season
Giants head coach Joe Judge coaches against the
Glauber:  Judge refuses to be clone of  Belichick
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) walks off
Giants' Golladay, Toney are not meeting expectations
Yankees designated hitter Luke Voit walks to the
Rieber: Tough to justify Voit's seat on the Yankees bench
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, center, celebrates in the dugout
Stanton drives in three runs with homer, double as Yankees win 10th straight
Didn’t find what you were looking for?