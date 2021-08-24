Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb will miss 10-14 days with an ankle sprain suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Tuesday.

Whitcomb scored 17 points with five made three-pointers when she was injured with 2:12 left against the Sparks.

The Liberty said Whitcomb had an MRI at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan on Monday.

Whitcomb is having a career year, averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.2 steals in 25 games – all starts. Whitcomb also leads the WNBA in made three-pointers with 69. She has made 44.2% of her three-point attempts.

The loss of Whitcomb comes at a crucial time for the Liberty, who are 11-14 and holding the seventh spot in the playoff standings. The Sparks are in eighth place (10-13), followed by the Dallas Wings (10-14) and Washington Mystics (8-14).

The Liberty have a difficult stretch of games over the next two weeks, playing the Phoenix Mercury (13-10) Wednesday and Friday, the Minnesota Lynx (14-9) on Aug. 31 and the Seattle Storm (18-7) on Sept. 2.