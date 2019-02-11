TODAY'S PAPER
Liberty bringing back Rebecca Allen, Amanda Zahui B with multi-year deals

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe agreed to a one-year contract with the team and Kelly Faris was added to the training camp roster.

New York Liberty center Amanda Zahui B. drives

New York Liberty center Amanda Zahui B. drives to the basket against the Chicago Sky during a WNBA basketball game at Westchester County Center on Friday, June 29, 2018.

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
The Liberty are bringing back restricted free agents Rebecca Allen and Amanda Zahui B with multi-year deals, the team announced on Monday.

The terms of the deals were not released.

The Liberty also announced the signing of Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe to a one-year contract and added Kelly Faris to the training camp roster.

Allen, a guard, will be entering her fifth season with the Liberty. She played in 28 games last season, averaging 3.8 points per game. Allen scored in double figures in three of her final six games of last season, including a season-high 16 points against the Atlanta Dream.

Zahui B, a center and the second overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in the 2015 WNBA draft, will be entering her fourth season with the Liberty. She played in 29 games last season and averaged a career-high 7.7 points per game, along with three rebounds per game. She shot a career-high 50 percent from the field.

Raincock-Ekunwe, a forward/center, played 32 games, including two starts, with the Liberty in the 2017 season, averaging 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Faris, a guard, won two national champiosnhips while playing at the University of Connecticut. She was selected 11th overall in the 2013 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun. She played four seasons with the Sun, averaging 2.1 points in 112 career games. She last played in the WNBA in 2016.

