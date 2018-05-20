Allie Quigley scored 15 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter to help the Chicago Sky beat the Liberty, 80-76, on Sunday night.

It was the Sky’s first game at the new Wintrust Arena. Quigley made 2 of 3 free throws and Diamond DeShields hit a three-pointer to spark an 8-2 spurt that made it 68-64 with six minutes to play and Chicago (2-0) led the rest of the way.

The Liberty (0-1) trimmed its deficit to one point on four occasions, the last of which came when Tina Charles’ jumper made it 74-73 with three minutes to go. Quigley answered with two free throws before Cheyenne Parker’s offensive rebound and putbuck pushed the lead back to five.

Jamierra Faulkner had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. Gabby Williams, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft, scored 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting for Chicago. Charles was high scorer for the Liberty with 19 points.

Kia Nurse came off the bench to score 17 points and Amanda Zahui B added 15 with seven rebounds.

Chicago was coming off a resounding 82-64 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday in its opener.

The Liberty, which has its home opener on Friday, made news off the court this season with all but two games to be played in Westchester as opposed to Madison Square Garden.

The Liberty also changed coaches with Bill Laimbeer leaving for Las Vegas and Katie Smith promoted to the head coach. The Liberty drafted UConn’s Nurse and added free agent Marissa Coleman to an already deep roster. The Liberty has finished with the third best record the past two years, but failed to make it out of the second round each time.