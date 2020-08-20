TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBasketballLiberty

Jazmine Jones' 18 points not enough as Liberty losing streak hits six

Liberty coach Walt Hopkins, left, questions official Tim

Liberty coach Walt Hopkins, left, questions official Tim Greene during a timeout in the second half of the team's WNBA game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday in Bradenton, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

By The Associated Press
BRADENTON, Fla. — Azurá Stevens scored a season-high 25 points, Courtney Vandersloot had 19 points, 10 assists and four steals and the Chicago Sky beat the Liberty 101-85 on Thursday night.

Allie Quigley also scored 19 points for Chicago (9-4). Kahleah Copper added 14 points and Ruthy Hebard 11.

Stevens scored 18 points in the first half on 7-of-9 shooting and Quigley added 13 as the Sky shot 54% en route to a 57-44 lead. Stevens and Quigley each made three 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, helping the Sky make 9 of 15 from distance. The Liberty made 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the half.

Chicago finished 11 of 23 behind the arc, while New York was 3 of 19.

Jazmine Jones led the Liberty (1-11) with 18 points. Kia Nurse scored 17, Kiah Stokes had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Layshia Clarendon added 12 points. The Liberty have lost six straight games.

