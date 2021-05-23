TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballLiberty

Liberty tie franchise record for three-pointers in win over Sky

Liberty players Betnijah Laney, left center, hugs teammates

Liberty players Betnijah Laney, left center, hugs teammates Sabrina Ionescu and Sami Whitcomb, right, after winning a WNBA game over the Sky on Sunday in Chicago.  Credit: AP/Eileen T. Meslar

By The Associated Press
Print

CHICAGO — Betnijah Laney scored 20 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 19 points and 12 assists and the Liberty overcame 22 turnovers to beat the Chicago Sky 93-85 on Sunday.

Ionescu made 7 of 13 from the field and hit five of the Liberty's franchise record-tying 14 3-pointers. Rebecca Allen scored 13 points, Natasha Howard had 12, Sami Whitcomb added 11 and Michaela Onyenwere 10 for the Liberty (4-1).

Allen and Jazmine Jones hit back-to-back 3s to close the third quarter with a four-point lead and the Sky (1-2) trailed the rest of the way.

Diamond DeShields led Chicago with 22 points, Ruthy Hebard scored 15 and grabbed 10 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points, 16 assists and four steals. Astou Ndour-Fall added 17 points.

The Liberty, who shot a WNBA-low 27.7% from behind the arc last season, are shooting 44.4% from 3-point range and their league-leading 59 made 3s this season are 21 more than any other team.

Allie Quigley (hamstring) and Candace Parker (ankle) did not play for the Sk.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

The Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese, left, and the Islanders'
Isles plan to use hostile Pittsburgh crowd to their advantage
Brock Nelson and Oliver Wahlstrom of the Islanders
Best: Nelson's determined play is not going unnoticed
Aaron Judge of the Yankees is walked by
Judge's walk-off walk gives Yankees sweep of White Sox
Jacob deGrom of the Mets looks on after
Mets notes: deGrom ready, Syndergaard update, Davis out, more
The Knicks' Julius Randle celebrates after drawing a
Knicks' Randle confident heading into Game 1 vs. Hawks
Ilya Sorokin #30 of the Islanders defends the
Dialed-in Sorokin gives Islanders the confidence they needed
Didn’t find what you were looking for?