Too many turnovers aren’t usually a good recipe for success. Yet the Liberty escaped from Los Angeles Sunday with a victory despite committing a season-high 30 of them.

They were back home at Barclays Center Tuesday night against Chicago, knowing they had a problem that needed a cure. The Liberty arrived as the worst turnover team in the league, averaging 17.4 per game. The turnover topic came up at the morning shootaround.

"We talked about it as a team," Jazmine Jones said. "We’ll fix that problem."

They fixed it a little bit. Still, 16 turnovers led to 21 points. There were a whole lot of other problems, too. The biggest one was named Candace Parker. She delivered 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, helping power the Sky to their sixth straight win, a 92-72 victory over the Liberty in the opener of a two-game series, which concludes here Thursday night.

The Liberty began the evening second in the league in three-point shooting at 37.6. But they were ice cold from the beyond the arc, going 6-for-28 — 21.4%.

Betnijah Laney led the Liberty with 18 points. Jazmine Jones added 11 points and Sami Whitcomb had 10. Sabrina Ionescu, coming off the bench for the third straight game after sitting out two due to left ankle tendinitis, shot 1-for-5 and scored just six points, which went with eight rebounds and seven assists.

When the Liberty won, 93-85 at Chicago on May 23, Parker sat out with an ankle injury. Allie Quigley also missed that game with a hamstring injury. This time, the guard scored 14.

The 6-4 Parker scored inside twice in a row to raise the lead to 37-25 and launch an 11-2 second-quarter run. When she drilled a straightaway three to cap it, the margin had swelled to 17 and the Sky led 44-27.

Ruthie Hebard also helped, scoring all eight of her points in the quarter on 4-for-4 shooting. Her layup made it a 48-32 game at the break. Parker had 14 at that point.

The Sky picked right up after halftime. Courtney Vandersloot hit a jumper, Parker buried a three and Kahleah Copper pulled up and hit from 19 in an opening 7-2 burst that made it 55-34.

Liberty coach Walt Hopkins called for time, but the lead swelled to 28 in the fourth when Quigley converted a three-point play.

The Liberty certainly could have used Natasha Howard’s inside presence against Chicago. She has been out since May 24 when she suffered an MCL sprain, but she may be available soon.

"I’d say in the next couple of weeks," Hopkins. said. "I don’t know if it will be a week or two weeks."