Layshia Clarendon, Amanda Zahui B help Liberty snap seven-game skid

Liberty center Amanda Zahui B., right, celebrates after a basket during the second half of a WNBA game against the Sky on Tuesday in Bradenton, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

By The Associated Press
BRADENTON, Fla. — Layshia Clarendon drove the lane and was fouled with 0.3 seconds left and made both free throws as the Liberty beat the Chicago Sky 101-99 on Tuesday night for the Liberty's second win of the season.

The Liberty (2-12) had lost seven straight games, with its last victory coming on August 7 against the defending champion Washington Mystics. The Liberty have been without No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu, who the Liberty announced would not require surgery on her sprained ankle.

Amanda Zahui B led the Liberty with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Clarendon finished with 17 points and five assists, and Kiah Stokes and Jocelyn Willoughby each scored 14 points for the Liberty, who hit 14 of 30 3-pointers.

Allie Quigley scored 29 points on 9-of-22 shooting for Chicago (10-5), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Kahleah Copper and Courtney Vandersloot each scored 15 points, and Vandersloot had nine assists.

Quigley tied her career-high in points with a 3-pointer to pull Chicago within 97-94 with 1:36 remaining. Stefanie Dolson tied it at 99 with 20 seconds left on another 3-pointer. The Sky finished 10 of 25 from distance.

