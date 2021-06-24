The wait has been ongoing for Sabrina Ionescu to be that shotmaking threat again and that potential triple-double waiting to happen for the Liberty, like in May when she became the youngest in WNBA history to own one.

That was before her left ankle became a problem again. The point guard’s rookie season ended after three games with a severe sprain, and she ultimately needed surgery. Ionescu sat out the first two games on the recent four-game western trip with tendinitis before coming off the bench in the last four, including Thursday night against Chicago at Barclays Center.

Ionescu didn’t play much nor do much in this latest game. But it was a struggle for the team as a whole. The superior Sky ran away with their seventh straight win, 91-68.

Chicago (9-7), which was led by Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields with 18 points apiece, swept the two-game series by a total of 43 points. The Liberty, paced by Michaela Onyenwere’s 16, have lost seven of their last nine to drop to 7-8.

Ionescu played just 13:04 and missed her two shots. She contributed only two points, five assists and two rebounds. She had played 27:01 on Tuesday.

Walt Hopkins said she will be returning to the starting lineup "in the near future."

"It’s not something rest will cure, from what I understand," the coach said. "It’s more so that we have to manage it."

The 2020 top overall pick has gone just 3-for-20 since she returned.

"I know it’s been a struggle for her," Kiah Stokes said. "I know it’s been tough mentally. But she’s a fighter. She’s doing so much rehab and treatment. I think she’s doing a lot better.

"I think once she gets a feel for it more, a little reps, she’s going to be perfectly fine ... She’s a great player, a great competitor."

The Liberty, who went from 4-for-25 on threes, missed 13 of their first 16 shots and 16 of 22 in the first quarter. But they only made two turnovers and trailed 18-14.

The league’s worst turnover team committed two in the first minute of the second quarter and finished with 21, leading to 18 points.

The game got away in those second 10 minutes. The Sky opened with an 11-3 run, which began with a DeShields three-point play and ended with her right-side three for a 29-17 lead.

Betnijah Laney’s jumper cut it to 35-25. Then Chicago floored it. DeShields buried another three to launch a 20-2 closing run that made it a 55-27 game at the break. The margin reached 30 early in the third.