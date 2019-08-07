TODAY'S PAPER
Tina Charles scores 24 points, but Liberty still downed by Sky

Liberty center Tina Charles shoots the ball against

Liberty center Tina Charles shoots the ball against the Sun on Sunday at the Westchester County Center, in White Plains, New York. Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images/Steve Freeman

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Allie Quigley scored 22 points, Jantel Lavender had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 101-92 on Wednesday night.

Chicago only made one field goal in the final three minutes of the game, but secured it by making 16 of 18 free-throw attempts during the span. Courtney Vandersloot's free throw with 1:12 remaining gave Chicago a nine-point lead, and New York couldn't get closer than three points from there.

Diamond DeShields and Vandersloot each scored 16 points for Chicago (13-9), which has won five of six to match its win total from last season. Chicago struggled from 3-point range, missing its first 11, but made 26 of 31 at the free-throw line.

Tina Charles led New York (8-14) with 24 points, and Rebecca Allen added 21, making six 3-pointers. Marine Johannes scored 16 off the bench.

Chicago Bulls players Coby White, Daniel Gafford and Wendell Carter Jr. were in attendance.

