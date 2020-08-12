TODAY'S PAPER
Jazmine Jones' 24 points not enough in Liberty loss to Sparks

Sparks guard Chelsea Gray shoots over Liberty guard

Sparks guard Chelsea Gray shoots over Liberty guard Jazmine Jones during the first half of a WNBA game Tuesday in Bradenton, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By The Associated Press
BRADENTON, Fla. — Riquna Williams and Sydney Wiese each scored 17 points to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Liberty 93-78 on Tuesday night.

Jazmine Jones scored a career-high 24 points for the Liberty (1-7), who turned it over 26 times. Layshia Clarendon added 11 points and Amanda Zahui B had nine rebounds and 10 rebounds. The Liberty made 21 straight free throws before missing one in the closing four seconds.

Candace Parker added 16 points for Los Angeles (6-3), which won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Parker also had four assists to move into 14th on the WNBA career list. Brittney Sykes scored 15 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 11.

Parker had 12 points and five rebounds in the first half as Los Angeles built a 51-34 lead.

