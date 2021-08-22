Tropical Storm Henri blew into the area, leaving the Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks to play their matinee Sunday in relative privacy at Barclays Center.

There were no fans or reporters allowed. There was just a TV audience after Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency.

The Liberty’s season is now in a different state of emergency. Their playoff push wasn’t helped after a hideous fourth quarter, complete with 1-for-9 shooting and 10 of their 25 turnovers. They suffered an 86-83 setback despite having an 11-point lead late in the third, making a franchise-record 16 threes and getting 17 points and 11 rebounds from Natasha Howard.

"We didn’t trust each other," Liberty coach Walt Hopkins said tersely via Zoom.

There was also a big loss within this loss.

Sami Whitcomb sprained her left ankle. The WNBA’s leader in made threes couldn’t put any weight on it after stepping on the foot of the Sparks' Erica Wheeler and is bound for an MRI Monday. Whitcomb had five threes and 17 points. The guard was helped off with 2:12 left and the Liberty down four.

"Sami is obviously a big part of our team," Rebecca Allen said after her 15-point effort on five threes. " . . . She needs to focus on her health and getting it right. But it didn’t happen at a good moment for us at all."

The Liberty, 11-14 with seven to go, including four on the road, remain in seventh place overall with eight slots in the postseason. But they’re just .005 percentage points ahead of eighth-place Los Angeles (10-13), which has won four straight and are only a half game ahead of ninth-place Dallas (10-14).

"We’re in a position where we can still control our own destiny, which is really nice," Hopkins said before the game.

Wheeler drove for two of her 17 to give the Sparks an 83-79 advantage with 3:04 left. Then came a drought until Sabrina Ionescu hit two free throws to cut it to two with 1:56 remaining.

Then came another drought until Brittney Sykes stepped up for Los Angeles, stealing a Betnijah Laney pass and making two free throws for an 85-81 lead after Ionescu fouled her with 16.2 seconds on the clock.

Michaela Onyenwere sliced it to two again, hitting two free throws with seven seconds to go. But Kristi Toliver added a free throw for the Sparks two seconds later. Sykes ended up blocking a long-range fling by Ionescu, and that was it.

"I think there are moments we have to be stronger," Allen said. "That’s mentally. That’s physically."

The Liberty trailed 32-23 in the second quarter, then went on a 22-6 run for a 45-38 lead at the break.

They built it to 72-61 with 1:13 remaining in the third before their meltdown. The Liberty were outscored 20-11 in the fourth.

Next up: Phoenix Wednesday and Friday at Barclays.

"We’ve got to make sure we’re locked in," Howard said, "and throw this game right here away behind us and start focusing on Phoenix."