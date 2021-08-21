With Hurricane Henri bearing down on the area and a state of emergency declared by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Liberty announced Saturday night that they will play Sunday’s 2 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Sparks without fans or media allowed at Barclays Center.

The game can be seen on the YES Network and ESPN3.

Any fan who owns a ticket for the game instead can receive one for any of the three remaining regular-season games or get a refund within 7-10 business days. Those fans are asked to email tickets@nyliberty.com to find out more information.

Former Liberty standout Crystal Robinson was supposed to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime, but the ceremony has been postponed. The new date for that has yet to be announced.