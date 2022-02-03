The Liberty signed veteran free agent center Stefanie Dolson, the team announced on Thursday.

Dolson, 30, is coming off a 2021 championship season with the Chicago Sky. She played in 24 games, including 15 starts, for the Sky last season, averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

"Playing in New York is a dream come true," Dolson said in a statement. "It feels like now is the perfect time in my career to join the Liberty organization as we set our sights on becoming perennial contenders."

Dolson grew up in upstate Port Jervis and played at UConn, making four Final Four appearances and winning two national championships.

"Knowing that I’ll have the support of my family and friends at Barclays Center makes this all the more special," Dolson said.

Dolson, a two-time WNBA All-Star, was drafted by the Mystics in the first round of the 2014 draft and spent her first three seasons with Washington. She played her last five seasons with the Sky. She has averaged 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one block over her career.

Dolson should be an immediate help at center with her physicality as well as an important locker room presence for the Liberty's young roster. She's also been an efficient offensive player over her career, shooting 50.4% from the field, including 38.1% from the three-point line, and 86.5% from the free throw line. Dolson shot 48.6% from the field, 40.4% from the three-point line and 94.7% from the free throw line last season.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Stef is the definition of New York tough," Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. "We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her back to her home state as an integral piece of the Liberty’s future success. She is an incredibly talented player, and her experience, toughness and size will only add to our front court."