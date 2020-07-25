Scenes from the Liberty's matchup with the Seattle Storm in the WNBA's 2020 season opener on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

New York Liberty forward Sabrina Ionescu (20) pushes the ball up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.

Members of the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty warm up before a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.

New York Liberty forward Sabrina Ionescu goes up for a shot as Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, right, watches during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.

New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse (5) reacts after injuring herself as Seattle Storm's Crystal Langhorne watches the play during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) and New York Liberty's Jocelyn Willoughby (13) battle for a loose ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.

New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse (5) blocks a shot by Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.

New York Liberty forward Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives past Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.

Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark (32) goes up for a basket in front of New York Liberty forward Sabrina Ionescu, center, as guard Layshia Clarendon, right, watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart scores a basket on a breakaway play during the first half of a WNBA basketball game the New York Liberty, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.

New York Liberty forward Sabrina Ionescu, left, and Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark compete for a loose ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla.